Avinash Sable breaks 30-year-old National record in 5000m

Indian track and field athlete Avinash Sable scripted history at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano where he broke a 30-year-old record set by Bahadur Prasad in 1992 in the 5000m category.

Sable, in red-hot form, produced a stellar performance of 13:25.65 and set the new National Record. For the last 30 years, it was Bahadur Prasad who held the place with his 13:29.70 way back in 1992. Sable improved on that record by a considerable margin to establish himself as the new record-holder for this feat in this category.

Although Sable finished 12th in this meet but he ensured he did it in a historic fashion by breaking the three-decade-old record and setting a new one with his name next to it.



The silver medallist in steeplechase from the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships, Sable is currently training in the USA for the upcoming international season where he intends to peak.