Athletes must compete in two events ahead of Interstate C'ship: AFI

The Athletics Federation of India on Monday set a minimum eligibility criteria for the athletes participating in the 64th National Interstate Senior Athletics Championships, which is scheduled from August 20- 24 in Chennai.

AFI, in a circular dated May 19, stated the athletes must compete in at least two competitions in order to qualify for the meet. And that competitions held on or after May 1 will be considered as valid.

“To be eligible, one must participate in at least two prior competitions including State/UT-Level meets: Provided these are conducted via an online entry system and supported by an approved TSR system.The Indian Open Meets or Indian Grand Prix (IGP) or Overseas Competitions: Provided prior approval has been obtained from the AFI,” the circular read.

“In the absence of a state-level meet, athletes are required to have participated in at least two competitions, which can include either Indian Open Meets or IGP Meets,” it further clarified.

This will be followed by 64th National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi from September 27-30. The Interstate Championships will be the last qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships scheduled to take place in Tokyo from September 13-21 later this year.

During the Federation Cup, the entry of many prominent athletes including that of Olympian Jyothika Sri Dandi, country’s second-fastest woman quartermiler last year, was rejected for not meeting the eligibility criteria.