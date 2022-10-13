Log In
Athletics

Asian Youth Athletics 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, LIVE Streaming

All you need to know about the 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships.

Asian Youth Athletics 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, LIVE Streaming
Mubssina Mohammed has put Lakshadweep on India's Athletics map. (AFI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-13T12:23:36+05:30

The Asian Youth Athletics Championships will kick-start in Kuwait from 13th October 2022. The Athletics Federation of India has sent a strong 35-member Indian contingent to the continental event.

Held for the first time in 2015, this will be the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Athletics Championships. India finished second overall in the previous edition only behind China with a total of 26 medals, including 8 gold.

India is also the second most successful nation in Asian Youth Championships history with a total of 54 medals, including 15 gold against their name.

India Squad for the Asian Youth Athletics 2022

Girls

Sakshi Chavan - 100m medley relay

Ruthika Saravanan - 200m and 200m medley relay

Isha Jadhav - 300m/400m medley relay

Anushka Kumbah - 300m/400m medley relay

Roshani Yadav - Reserve for 300m/400m medley relay

Ashakiran Barla - 800m

Sunita Devi - 3000m run

Sabita Toppo - 100m hurdles and reserve for 100m medley relay

Ekta Dey - 2000m steeplechase

Sakshi Sargar - 2000m steeplechase

Mubssina Mohammed - Long jump and heptathlon

Nikita Kumari - Discus throw

Anisha - Discus throw

Deepika - Javelin throw

Vanshika Ghangas - Pole vault

Nitika Akare - Pole vault

Boys

Ashlin Alexander - 100m medley relay

Almas Kabir - 200m and 200m medley relay

Abiram P - 400m and 400m medley relay

Deepak Singh - 300m and 400m medley relay

Abhay Singh - Reserve for 300m and 400m medley relay

Bopanna Thelapa - 800m

Amit Chaudhry - 1500m

Jerome Sanjay Nishanth - 400m hurdles

Murad Sirman - 400m hurdles

Arjun - Javelin throw

Himanshu Mishra - Javelin throw

Kuldeep Kumar - Pole vault

Mohammad Atta Sazid - Long jump

Siddharth Choudhary - Shot put

Akash Yadav - Shot put

Mohammad Aman - Hammer throw

Atul - Discus throw

Servan K C - Discus throw

Schedule

The 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships will be held from 13th October to 16th October 2022.

LIVE Streaming

The details for the broadcast or LIVE streaming of the Asian Youth Athletics Championships is yet not available.

Athletics Asian Athletics Championships Indian athletics 
