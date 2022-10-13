Athletics
Asian Youth Athletics 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, LIVE Streaming
All you need to know about the 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships.
The Asian Youth Athletics Championships will kick-start in Kuwait from 13th October 2022. The Athletics Federation of India has sent a strong 35-member Indian contingent to the continental event.
Held for the first time in 2015, this will be the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Athletics Championships. India finished second overall in the previous edition only behind China with a total of 26 medals, including 8 gold.
India is also the second most successful nation in Asian Youth Championships history with a total of 54 medals, including 15 gold against their name.
India Squad for the Asian Youth Athletics 2022
Girls
Sakshi Chavan - 100m medley relay
Ruthika Saravanan - 200m and 200m medley relay
Isha Jadhav - 300m/400m medley relay
Anushka Kumbah - 300m/400m medley relay
Roshani Yadav - Reserve for 300m/400m medley relay
Ashakiran Barla - 800m
Sunita Devi - 3000m run
Sabita Toppo - 100m hurdles and reserve for 100m medley relay
Ekta Dey - 2000m steeplechase
Sakshi Sargar - 2000m steeplechase
Mubssina Mohammed - Long jump and heptathlon
Nikita Kumari - Discus throw
Anisha - Discus throw
Deepika - Javelin throw
Vanshika Ghangas - Pole vault
Nitika Akare - Pole vault
Boys
Ashlin Alexander - 100m medley relay
Almas Kabir - 200m and 200m medley relay
Abiram P - 400m and 400m medley relay
Deepak Singh - 300m and 400m medley relay
Abhay Singh - Reserve for 300m and 400m medley relay
Bopanna Thelapa - 800m
Amit Chaudhry - 1500m
Jerome Sanjay Nishanth - 400m hurdles
Murad Sirman - 400m hurdles
Arjun - Javelin throw
Himanshu Mishra - Javelin throw
Kuldeep Kumar - Pole vault
Mohammad Atta Sazid - Long jump
Siddharth Choudhary - Shot put
Akash Yadav - Shot put
Mohammad Aman - Hammer throw
Atul - Discus throw
Servan K C - Discus throw
Schedule
The 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships will be held from 13th October to 16th October 2022.
LIVE Streaming
The details for the broadcast or LIVE streaming of the Asian Youth Athletics Championships is yet not available.