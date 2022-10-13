Asian Youth Athletics 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, LIVE Streaming

The Asian Youth Athletics Championships will kick-start in Kuwait from 13th October 2022. The Athletics Federation of India has sent a strong 35-member Indian contingent to the continental event.

Held for the first time in 2015, this will be the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Athletics Championships. India finished second overall in the previous edition only behind China with a total of 26 medals, including 8 gold.

India is also the second most successful nation in Asian Youth Championships history with a total of 54 medals, including 15 gold against their name.

India Squad for the Asian Youth Athletics 2022

Girls

Sakshi Chavan - 100m medley relay Ruthika Saravanan - 200m and 200m medley relay Isha Jadhav - 300m/400m medley relay Anushka Kumbah - 300m/400m medley relay Roshani Yadav - Reserve for 300m/400m medley relay Ashakiran Barla - 800m Sunita Devi - 3000m run Sabita Toppo - 100m hurdles and reserve for 100m medley relay Ekta Dey - 2000m steeplechase Sakshi Sargar - 2000m steeplechase Mubssina Mohammed - Long jump and heptathlon Nikita Kumari - Discus throw Anisha - Discus throw Deepika - Javelin throw Vanshika Ghangas - Pole vault Nitika Akare - Pole vault Boys Ashlin Alexander - 100m medley relay Almas Kabir - 200m and 200m medley relay Abiram P - 400m and 400m medley relay Deepak Singh - 300m and 400m medley relay Abhay Singh - Reserve for 300m and 400m medley relay Bopanna Thelapa - 800m Amit Chaudhry - 1500m Jerome Sanjay Nishanth - 400m hurdles Murad Sirman - 400m hurdles Arjun - Javelin throw Himanshu Mishra - Javelin throw Kuldeep Kumar - Pole vault Mohammad Atta Sazid - Long jump Siddharth Choudhary - Shot put Akash Yadav - Shot put Mohammad Aman - Hammer throw Atul - Discus throw Servan K C - Discus throw

Schedule

The 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships will be held from 13th October to 16th October 2022.

LIVE Streaming

The details for the broadcast or LIVE streaming of the Asian Youth Athletics Championships is yet not available.