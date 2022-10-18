Asian Youth Athletics C'ship: Lakshadweep announces Rs 10L cash prize for Mubassina Mohammed

Praful Patel, the Administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Mubssina Mohammed, who won silver in the long jump event of the 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championship held in Kuwait.

Patel said that her achievement has made the country proud and hoped that it would "inspire and motivate" the youth of the island archipelago of Lakshadweep to take up and excel in sports and bring laurels to the nation, according to a statement issued by the island administration.

He also promised to extend complete support to young athletes from Lakshadweep in their endeavours to excel in sports, it said. Besides Mubssina, Patel also announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh for her coach Ahmad Javad Hassan, it said.

The 16-year-old athlete who won silver in the long jump hails from a modest family living in Minicoy island.

"She started her journey in athletics by winning gold medals in long jump, 400 metre sprint and 4x100 metre relay in the Inter Junior Basic School Sports Festival in 2013-14. Later she won gold in the marathon held during the National Minicoy Fest in 2015, 2016 and 2018. She has also represented India in the 19th International School Sports Federation (ISF) and World School Gymnastics held at Normandy, France," the statement said.

Patel had congratulated the athlete on her win on October 16. He had said that it was a historic moment for the people of the island archipelago as a daughter of Lakshadweep won silver in the athletic event.