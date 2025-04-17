Asian U18 Athletics C'ships: Shourya Ambure wins 100m hurdles bronze medal

Indian youngsters continued to impress at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships, adding another medal to their tally thanks to Shourya Ambure's bronze medal in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

Shourya bagged India's fifth medal from the competition as she clinched a bronze medal in the women's 100m hurdles event with a good timing of 13.80s, finishing behind the two Chinese hurdlers.

This is a personal best timing for Shourya, but it will not be counted as an official record as she had the help of a tailwind of +2.4m/s, which is not under the valid limit of +2m/s.

With this, India now has five medals to their names: 2 silver and 3 bronze.

Earlier today, Yogita finished in the fourth position in the women's 5,000m racewalk category, clocking a time of 24:41.79. China had a double podium in this event as well, while Korea won the bronze.

On the other hand, Sayed Sabeer, who missed out on a medal in the 400m after finishing in 6th position, has another shot at a medal as he reached the semi-final of the men's 200m.

Sayed finished second in the first heat of the preliminary round after clocking a time of 22.37s, finishing just behind the Thai sprinter Natdanai Tosup, who clocked 22.04s.

