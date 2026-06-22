Asian Relays 2026: India beat China to win women's 4x100m gold

The Indian women's 4x100m team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Relays in China on Sunday.

The team comprising of Srabani Nanda, SS Sneha, Sudeshna Shivankar and Tamanna clocked a season best 43.85s to win the continental competition.

The Indian quartet ran a near-perfect race as they stunned hosts China, who took the silver medal with a 44.09s run. Thailand won the bronze medal with 44.11s.

#News | Indian women's 4x100m team wins gold at Asian Relays🇮🇳🥇



The quartet of Srabani Nanda, SS Sneha, Sudeshna Shivankar, and Tamanna clock 43.85s to finish ahead of China (44.09s) and Thailand (44.11s)👏#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/7OewtGNOLG — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 21, 2026





The gold in women's 4x100m was the second medal of the competition for Tamanna and SS Sneha. Both of them were also part of the mixed 4x100m quartet which won the bronze medal the day before.

Meanwhile, India had a forgettable outing in the men's and women's 4x400m events as both teams finished outside the podium places.

In women’s 4x400m, the quartet of MR Poovamma, Rashdeep Kaur, Ansa Babu and Saloni Nagar finished fourth with a season’s best time of 3:47.22s.

Whereas the men's 4x400m team of Theerthesh P Shetty, Avinash Kumar, Suraj Alagar Raja and Barath Sridhar finished fifth, clocking 3:05.33s.

These results meant that Indian ended their campaign at the 2026 Asian Relays with three medals, a gold, a silver, and a bronze apiece.