Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships: Jyothi Yarraji win 60m hurdles gold with NR

Star Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji broke her national record in 60m hurdles to win the gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 in Tehran, Iran on Saturday.

Yarraji clocked 8.12s in the final of 60m hurdles breaking her previous NR of 8.13s set at the same competition last year in Astana, Kazakshtan.

This is the sixth time Jyothi Yarraji has broken the national record in 60m hurdles. Last year, Jyothi broke the National record for the first time clocking 8.20s and then bettered it four more times to reach 8.13s.

Earlier in the day, Jyothi topped her heat by clocking 8.22s. Jyothi bettered her silver medal-winning performance from the last edition of the event.

She clocked ⏱️ 8.12s in Women's 60m Hurdles adding 2️⃣nd 🥇to India's cabinet in Tehran🇮🇷.#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/0V2zkiHy2T — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 17, 2024

India won the first gold medal of the event when Harmilan Bains clocked 4:29.55 in the 1500m final.



Other Indians in action, Shaili Singh and Nayana James finished fifth and sixth respectively in the Long Jump final. Shaili registered the best jump of 6.27m while Nayana James registered a 6.23m jump.

China won the gold and silver in the Long Jump with Xiong Shiqi jumping 6.55m to take the gold and Tan Mengyi jumping 6.50m to win the silver medal.

With two gold on the first day, India has already bettered last year's performance where only Jyothi Yarraji returned with a gold medal.

In the evening session, Tejas Shirse (60m hurdles), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Dhanvir (Shot Put), and Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m) will be in action.