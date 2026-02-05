Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships 2026: Tejaswin Shankar to lead Indian challenge – Preview

The Indian athletics contingent is ready for its first major international test of the year at the 2026 Asian Indoor Championships in Tianjin, China, scheduled from February 6 to 8.

The 16-member Indian contingent will compete for the continental glory across 12 different disciplines including Long Jump, Triple jump and 60m races.

This is the 12th edition of the continental showpiece with India having 68 medals in the past, with 16 golds, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.

India eyes a Top-3 finish

India hasn't found a podium finish at the Asian Indoor Championships since 2008, when the contingent clinched the title with 17 medals.

Tejaswin Shankar, Praveen Chithravel and two-time defending champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be among the favourites to win a medal at this event.

On the other hand, long jumper Ancy Sojan, high jumper Pooja Singh and Shahnawaz Khan (men's long jump) will also aim for a podium finish in China.

In the sprint, Manikanta Hobildhar and youngsters Abhinaya Rajarajan and Nithya Gandhe will also begin their season with a different challenge of a 60m race.

India's Squad at Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships

Men: Manikanta Hoblidhar (60m), J Adrash Ram (high jump), CV Anurag and Shahnawaz Khan (long jump), Praveen Chithravel (triple jump), Samardeep Singh Gill, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), and Tejaswin Shankar (heptathlon)

Women: Nithya Gandhe, Abhinaya Rajarajan (60m), Moumita Mondal, Pragyan Prasanti Sahu (60m hurdles), Pooja (high jump), Ancy Sojan, Moumita Mondal (long jump), Yogita (shot put) and KA Anamika (Pentathlon)

India's Schedule at Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships (in IST)

February 6th

7:35 AM - Women's 60m Pentathlon - KA Anamika

8:15 AM - Women's High Jump Pentathlon

8:35 AM - Men's Triple Jump Final - Praveen Chithravel

9:22 AM - Men's 60m Heats - Manikanta Hoblidhar

10:00 AM - Women's Shot Put Pentathlon

3:50 PM - Women's Long Jump Pentathlon

4:00 PM - Women's Shot Put Final - Yogita

4:20 PM - Men's High Jump Final - Adarsh Ram

5:27 PM - Women's 800m Heptathlon

5:37 PM - Men's 60m Final

February 7th

7:35 AM - Men's 60m Heptathlon - Tejaswin Shankar

8:15 AM - Men's Long Jump Heptathlon

9:40 AM - Men's Shot Put Heptathlon

4:10 PM - Men's High Jump Heptathlon

4:20 PM - Women's 60m Heats - Abhinaya Rajarajan, Nithya Gandhe

6:18 PM - Women's 60m Final

February 8th

7:35 AM - Men's 60m Hurdles Heptathlon

7:39 AM - Women's Long Jump Final - Ancy Sojan, Moumita Mondal

7:55 AM - Women's 60m Hurdles Heats - Moumita Mondal, Pragyan Prasanti Sahu

8:40 AM - Pole Vault Men Heptathlon

9:05 AM - Women's High Jump Final - Pooja

4:05 PM - Men's Shot Put Final - Tainderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill

4:15 PM - Men's Long Jump Final - CV Anurag, Shahnawaz Khan

4:32 PM - Men's 1000m Heptathlon

5:35 PM - 60m Hurdles Women's Final

Where to Watch Asian Indoor Athletics Championships?

The Asian Indoor Athletics Championships is expected to be live stream at Asian Athletics official YouTube Channel.