Asian Athletics C'ships: Sneha Kolleri caught doping; withdrawn from Indian team

Indian quarter-mile sprinter Sneha Kolleri has been provisionally suspended after her samples showed the presence of stanozolol, performance enhancing anabolic steroid.

"The AIU has provisionally suspended Sneha Kolleri (India) for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol)," a statement from the Athletics Integrity Unit read on Monday.

Sneha, who was slated to compete at the upcoming 2025 Asian Athletics Championships which will start on Tuesday in Gumi, South Korea, has been withdrawn from the continental competition as a result of this development.

Sneha, a part of the national camp run by the Athletics Federation of India in Thiruvananthapuram, was named in the Indian mixed and women's 4x400m relay teams for the Asian Championships.

She was also a part of the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team at the 2025 World Athletics Relays in China earlier this month.

Sneha had also starred at the 2025 Federation Cup in Kochi last month, winning bronze in women's 400m. She had also won the 200m title at the Indian Grand Prix 2 earlier this year.

This development has pushed the Athletics Federation of India, who have a strict policy of selecting only national campers for relay teams, to backfoot.

An athlete in the national camp testing positive poses tough questions for the national federation, which is strengthening its anti-doping stance.







