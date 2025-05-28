Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Asian Athletics C'ships: Indian Mixed relay team win gold, Tejaswin Shankar and Praveen Chithravel win silver - Highlights

Catch all the Highlights from the second day of the 2025 Asian Athletics C'ships as India won six medals on the day.

Praveen Chithravel, Tejaswin Shankar
X

Praveen Chithravel and Tejaswin Shankar in action at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 May 2025 12:00 PM GMT

The top Indian athletes were fighting for a medal at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Wednesday.

The national record holder, Praveen Chithravel, and Abdulla Aboobacker were in action at the men's triple jump final, whereas Tejaswin Shankar completed his two-day-long decathlon competition.

Meanwhile, there were four Individual finals on the track for India, where Younus Shah, Lili Das, and Pooja competed in the 1500m finals, while Vishal TK, Rupal, and Vithya fought for 400m titles.

The defending champions Indian mixed 4*400m relay team, was in action in the final, scheduled for 4:10 PM IST.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-05-28 07:15:17
>Load More
Asian Athletics ChampionshipsAthleticsTejaswin Shankar
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick