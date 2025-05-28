Athletics
Asian Athletics C'ships: Indian Mixed relay team win gold, Tejaswin Shankar and Praveen Chithravel win silver - Highlights
Catch all the Highlights from the second day of the 2025 Asian Athletics C'ships as India won six medals on the day.
The top Indian athletes were fighting for a medal at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Wednesday.
The national record holder, Praveen Chithravel, and Abdulla Aboobacker were in action at the men's triple jump final, whereas Tejaswin Shankar completed his two-day-long decathlon competition.
Meanwhile, there were four Individual finals on the track for India, where Younus Shah, Lili Das, and Pooja competed in the 1500m finals, while Vishal TK, Rupal, and Vithya fought for 400m titles.
The defending champions Indian mixed 4*400m relay team, was in action in the final, scheduled for 4:10 PM IST.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 28 May 2025 11:40 AM GMT
India won six medals on the second day of the competition
List of Indian medalists on Day 2:
Gold - Mixed 4*400m Relay - Santosh Kumar T, Rupal Chaudhary, Vishal TK, Subha Venkatesan
Silver - Tejaswin Shankar - Decathlon
Silver - Praveen Chithravel - Triple Jump
Silver - Rupal Chaudhary - 400m Women
Silver - Pooja - 1500m Women
Bronze - Yoonus Shah - 1500m Men
- 28 May 2025 10:52 AM GMT
Indian 4*400 mixed team wins the gold medal
The Indian team of Santosh T, Rupal, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan clocked a time of 3:18.2s to clinch the gold medal.
India was also the defending champion of this event and had successfully defended the title with a big margin.
- 28 May 2025 10:40 AM GMT
Up Next: - Mixed 4*400m relay Final
This is how India is lining up for the Mixed Relay event.
- 28 May 2025 10:32 AM GMT
Praveen Chithravel wins the silver medal in the triple jump with the best jump of 16.90m
Praveen didn't have his best of the day as he had to settle for a silver medal in tough and rainy conditions, registering his best jump of 16.90m.
Meanwhile, defending champion Abdulla Aboobaker finished in fourth place with the best jump of 16.72m
- 28 May 2025 10:25 AM GMT
Tejaswin Shankar wins the silver medal with a total of 7624 points
Tejaswin clocked a time of 4:37.99s to finish the 1500m discipline in third place, grabbing 693 points from it.
This takes him to the second place behind the Chinese player Fei Xiang, who earned a total of 7634 points.
- 28 May 2025 10:13 AM GMT
Up Next: Men's decathlon -10 (1500m) - Final
Tejaswin Shankar is currently in the third position going into this final discipline of the event.
He needs almost his personal best time to topple the current leader, Fei Xiang of China.
- 28 May 2025 9:39 AM GMT
The women's 10,000m has been stopped in between the race because of heavy rain
Athletes are not looking happy with this decision to stop the race.
- 28 May 2025 9:30 AM GMT
Up Next: - The women's 10,000m final
India has two athletes, Sanjivani Jadhav and Seema, in the final.
- 28 May 2025 9:21 AM GMT
At the halfway stage, Praveen Chithravel is in the silver medal position in the men's triple jump
Standings after three attempts:
Zhu Yaming (CHN) - 17.06m
Praveen Chithravel (IND) - 16.90m
Gyumin Yu (KOR) - 16.82m
Abdulla Aboobacker (IND) - 16.72m