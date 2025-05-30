Athletics
Asian Athletics C'ships: Gulveer Singh, Pooja Singh, Nandini Agasara win golds, Parul Chaudhary sets national record- Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the fourth day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Friday.
Top Indian athletes continued their dream run at this continental showdown on the penultimate day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Friday.
The long-distance runners, Parul Chaudhary and Ankita in the women's steeplechase and Gulveer Singh in men's 5000m, aimed for top medals in their respective events.
Meanwhile, Nandini Agasara completed her 2-day-long heptathlon event with a gold medal. She was leading the tournament before the final day, and continued on the final day to win her maiden gold medal.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 30 May 2025 11:15 AM GMT
India won four medals on the fourth day of the competition
India's medal tally has now moved to 18 medals with 8 golds, 7 silvers, and 3 bronze medals
Day-4 Medalists
- Gold - Gulveer Singh - 5000m
- Gold - Pooja Singh - High Jump
- Gold - Agasara Nandini - Heptathlon
- Silver - Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000m Steeplechase
- 30 May 2025 10:52 AM GMT
Agasara Nandini clinched the women's heptathlon gold medal
She earned 885 points from the women's 800m discipline, which was enough for her to edge past the Chinese athlete Liu, who ran a 2:24.87s race
Final Standings:
Nandini Agasara (IND) : 5941 Points - Personal Best
Liu Jingyi (CHN) - 5869 Points
- 30 May 2025 10:43 AM GMT
Up Next: - Heptathlon-7 (800m) Nandini Agasara
Nandi needs to make a four-second improvement on Liu Jingyi's timing in women's 800m to clinch the gold medal.
- 30 May 2025 10:35 AM GMT
Animesh Kujur advances to the men's 200m final by finishing second in heat 2
Animesh clocked a time of 20.81s to confirm his place in the final.
- 30 May 2025 10:28 AM GMT
18-year-old Pooja wins the women's high jump gold medal
Pooja, with a brilliant personal best of 1.89m, clinched the women's high jump gold medal
She is now just the second Indian woman to win the high jump gold at the Asian Athletics Championships after Bobby Aloysius in the year 2000.
- 30 May 2025 10:20 AM GMT
Parul Chaudhary wins the silver medal in women's 3000m steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary sets a new national record of 9:12.46s. to clinch a silver medal in the women's steeplechase event.
- 30 May 2025 10:06 AM GMT
The women's steeplechase final is to begin now
India's Parul Chaudhary and Ankita will be competing at the event
- 30 May 2025 10:04 AM GMT
Gulveer Singh wins the men's 5000m gold medal with a championship record time of 13:24.77s
Gulveer had to make a final rush in the last lap to outrun the incoming Japanese and Thai players to clinch his second gold medal of the tournament, that too with a 10-year-old championship record.