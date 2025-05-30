Asian Athletics C'ships: Gulveer Singh, Pooja Singh, Nandini Agasara win golds, Parul Chaudhary sets national record- Highlights

Top Indian athletes continued their dream run at this continental showdown on the penultimate day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Friday.

The long-distance runners, Parul Chaudhary and Ankita in the women's steeplechase and Gulveer Singh in men's 5000m, aimed for top medals in their respective events.

Meanwhile, Nandini Agasara completed her 2-day-long heptathlon event with a gold medal. She was leading the tournament before the final day, and continued on the final day to win her maiden gold medal.

As it happened: