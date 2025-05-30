Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Athletics C'ships: Gulveer Singh, Pooja Singh, Nandini Agasara win golds, Parul Chaudhary sets national record- Highlights

Catch all the highlights from the fourth day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Friday.

Nandini Agasara, Gulveer Singh, Parul Chaudhary
Nandini Agasara, Gulveer Singh, and Parul Chaudhary to compete at the Asian Athletics Championships. (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 May 2025 11:40 AM GMT

Top Indian athletes continued their dream run at this continental showdown on the penultimate day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Friday.

The long-distance runners, Parul Chaudhary and Ankita in the women's steeplechase and Gulveer Singh in men's 5000m, aimed for top medals in their respective events.

Meanwhile, Nandini Agasara completed her 2-day-long heptathlon event with a gold medal. She was leading the tournament before the final day, and continued on the final day to win her maiden gold medal.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-05-30 07:00:43
