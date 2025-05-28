Asian Athletics C'ships: The Indian mixed relay team defended its Asian title

Indian athletes had a brilliant second day at the Asian Athletics Championships as they won six medals, including the mixed relay team gold medal in Gumi, South Korea, on Wednesday.

The Indian relay team of Santosh T, Rupal, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan clocked a time of 3:18.2s to clinch the gold medal and defend their crown from the 2023 Asian Championships.

On the other hand, Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump), Rupal Chaudhary (400m Women), Pooja (1500m Women), and Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon) clinched the silver medals.

The day, however, began for India with a bronze medal in the 1500m men's final, where Yoonus Shah clocked a time of 3:43.03s to win his maiden Asian medal.

#News | India win gold in mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Athletics C'ships🥇😍



The quartet of Santosh T, Rupal Chaudhary, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan defend India's crown from 2023💪



Subha Venkatesh is the only member from the 2023 gold medal winning quartet still in the… pic.twitter.com/7UvS52sgtw — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 28, 2025

A top-2 finish in the decathlon after 44 years

Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar upgraded his bronze medal from the last edition to a silver in Gumi and became the first Indian to win two medals in Decathlon at Asian Championships.

This was also the first time an Indian had a top-2 finish in this event since the 1981 gold-medal winning performance of Sabir Ali.

Tejaswin started the day with a personal best timing of 14.58s in men's 100m hurdles to maintain his lead on the leaderboard, but after an average performance in Pole Vault and Javelin Throw, he dropped to third.

However, Tejaswin redeemed himself in the men's 1500m, and with a decent time of 4:37.99s, he jumped back in the top 2 with a total score of 7618 points, finishing behind Fei Xiang of China by just 16 points.

India has also had a couple of close misses on the podium as Vishal TK (400m Men), Lili Das (1500m Women), and Abdulla Abbobacker (Men's Triple Jump) finished in fourth place in their respective events.

After 2 days, India is now in third position on the medal table behind China and Japan, having a total of eight medals: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze Medals.

Indian medalists from day 2: