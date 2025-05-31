Athletics
Asian Athletics C'ships Live: Sachin Yadav wins javelin silver, Animesh Kujur wins 200m bronze with a NR, Parul Chaudhary wins silver- Blog, scores, updates
Catch all the live updates from the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 live: The renowned Indian athletes will try continue their positive momentum to finish the continental showdown on a high at the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Saturday.
The long-distance runner, Parul Chaudhary, who rewrote her own national record in women's steeplechase on Friday, will be in action once again in the women's 5000m final.
The biggest showdown of the day will be in men's javelin, where India's Sachin Yadav will aim for the World Championships quota. Meanwhile, the finals of the 200m and the 800m events across both genders will also take place today.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 31 May 2025 9:28 AM GMT
Sachin Yadav clinched the men's javelin throw silver medal with the best throw of 85.16m
Final Medal Standings
Gold - Arshad Nadeem - 86.40m
Silver - Sachin Yadav - 85.16m
Bronze - Yuta Sakiyama - 83.75m
- 31 May 2025 9:20 AM GMT
Sachin Yadav makes a massive throw of 85.16m to jump up in top two positions
He is now just the fourth Indian player to cross the 85m mark
- 31 May 2025 9:07 AM GMT
Yashvir Singh jumps up to fourth place with a throw of 80.23m
Sachin Yadav is still in sixth position with a sub-par throw of 79.65m.
Current Standings:
- 31 May 2025 8:52 AM GMT
Vithya Ramraj wins the 400m hurdles bronze medal with a time of 56.46s
Vithya Ramraj clinched the bronze medal in women's 400m hurdles, while Anu Raghavan finished 7th with a season-best time of 57.46s.
- 31 May 2025 8:45 AM GMT
Jyothi Yarraji finishes in fifth place at the women's 200m final
Jyothi clocks a decent time of 23.47s in the final to finish fifth, while Nithya Gandhe clocked a time of 23.90s to finish in 7th position.
- 31 May 2025 8:36 AM GMT
Animesh Kujur wins the 200m bronze medal with a National Record of 20.32s
This is also India's first 200m men's medal after 10 years.