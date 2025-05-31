Asian Athletics C'ships Live: Sachin Yadav wins javelin silver, Animesh Kujur wins 200m bronze with a NR, Parul Chaudhary wins silver- Blog, scores, updates

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 live: The renowned Indian athletes will try continue their positive momentum to finish the continental showdown on a high at the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Saturday.

The long-distance runner, Parul Chaudhary, who rewrote her own national record in women's steeplechase on Friday, will be in action once again in the women's 5000m final.

The biggest showdown of the day will be in men's javelin, where India's Sachin Yadav will aim for the World Championships quota. Meanwhile, the finals of the 200m and the 800m events across both genders will also take place today.

Catch all the live updates here: