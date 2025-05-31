Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Asian Athletics C'ships Live: Sachin Yadav wins javelin silver, Animesh Kujur wins 200m bronze with a NR, Parul Chaudhary wins silver- Blog, scores, updates

Catch all the live updates from the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

Animesh Kujur, Jyothi Yarraji, Sachin Yadav
X

Indian athletes in action on the final day of the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 May 2025 9:45 AM GMT

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 live: The renowned Indian athletes will try continue their positive momentum to finish the continental showdown on a high at the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Saturday.

The long-distance runner, Parul Chaudhary, who rewrote her own national record in women's steeplechase on Friday, will be in action once again in the women's 5000m final.

The biggest showdown of the day will be in men's javelin, where India's Sachin Yadav will aim for the World Championships quota. Meanwhile, the finals of the 200m and the 800m events across both genders will also take place today.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-05-31 07:30:12
>Load More
Asian Athletics ChampionshipsAthleticsJyothi Yarraji
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick