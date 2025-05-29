Athletics
Asian Athletics C'ships Live: Avinash Sable, Ancy Sojan, Shaili Sigh, Jyothi Yarraji in action- Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the third day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Thursday.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live: Indian athletes will continue their quest for continental success at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Thursday.
Top Indian athletes like Avinash Sable and Jyothi Yarraji will be fighting for the gold medal, whereas Ancy Sojan, Shaili Singh, and Sarvesh Kushare will eye for the top spot in women's long jump and men's high jump.
On the other hand, the men's and women's relay teams will also fight for the medals later in the day.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 29 May 2025 10:37 AM GMT
The evening session is expected to be pushed by some time due to heavy rain
For the second successive day, the rain is becoming a spoilsport as the already delayed evening session is expected to push further ahead.
- 29 May 2025 10:15 AM GMT
Up Next: - Men's Shot Put Final at 4:05 PM IST
Here is the start-list of the event, including India's Samardeep Singh:
- 29 May 2025 9:50 AM GMT
Here is the Indian athlete's schedule for the day
India has eight finals on the third day of the Asian Athletics Championships, having the likes of national record holders Avinash Sable in men's steeplechase and Jyothi Yarraji in women's 100m hurdles.
Schedule:
- 4:05 PM - Shot Mut Men Final - Samardeep Singh
- 4:25 PM - 3000m SC Men Final - Avinash Sable
- 4:30 PM - Long Jump Women Final - Ancy Sojan, Shaili Singh
- 4:40 PM - High Jump Men Final - Sarvesh Kushare
- 4:45 PM - Discus Throw Women Final - Seema
- 5:05 PM - 100mH Women Final - Jyothi Yarraji
- 5:20 PM - Heptathlon 4 (200m) - Agasara Nandini
- 5:45 PM - 4x400m Relay Women Final
- 6:10 PM - 4x400m Relay Men Final