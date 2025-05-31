Asian Athletics Championships 2025: India’s medal tally & full list of winners

India’s athletes put up an impressive performance at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, securing a total of 24 medals – 8 gold, 10 silver, and 6 bronze – and claimed second place in the overall standings. China emerged as the top-performing nation.

Strong Show by Indian Contingent in Gumi

58 Indian athletes competed at the 26th edition of the Asian Athletics Championships from May 27 to 31. The championship featured more than 2000 athletes from 43 countries, with India participating in 32 medal events – 15 for men, 14 for women, and one mixed relay.

India opened its medal tally on the first day through Servin Sebastian, who clinched bronze in the men’s 20km race walk.

Shortly after, Gulveer Singh brought home the first gold in the men’s 10,000m race. Rupal Chaudhary followed with a silver in the women’s 400m, becoming the first Indian woman to podium at this year’s event.

Relay Team Dominance and Individual Glory

India’s mixed 4x400m relay team successfully defended their Asian title. Only Subha Venkatesan returned from the previous winning team (Bangkok 2023), joining newcomers Rupal Chaudhary, Santosh Kumar, and Vishal TK to strike gold.

The women’s 4x400m relay team also topped the podium, featuring Jisna Mathew, Rupal Chaudhary, Kunja Rajitha, and Subha Venkatesan.

Jyothi Yarraji retained her 100m hurdles title in dominant fashion, while Avinash Sable made history by winning the men’s 3000m steeplechase gold –India’s first in the event in 36 years.

India’s Medal Winners at Asian Athletics Championships 2025

India’s Gold Medal Winners

Gulveer Singh - Men’s 10,000m

Gulveer Singh - Men’s 5,000m

India (Santosh, Rupal, Vishal, Subha) - Mixed 4x400m Relay

Avinash Sable Men’s - 3000m Steeplechase

Jyothi Yarraji Women’s - 100m Hurdles

India (Jisna, Rupal, Rajitha, Subha) - Women’s 4x400m Relay

Pooja Singh - Women’s High Jump

Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon

India’s Silver Medal Winners

Rupal Chaudhary - Women’s 400m

Pooja - Women’s 1500m

Praveen Chithravel - Men’s Triple Jump

Tejaswin Shankar - Men’s Decathlon

India (Jay, Dharmveer, Manu, Vishal) - Men’s 4x400m Relay

Ancy Sojan - Women’s Long Jump

Parul Chaudhary - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary - Women’s 5000m

Sachin Yadav - Men’s Javelin Throw

India (Srabani, Abinaya, Sneha, Nithya) - Women’s 4x100m Relay

India’s Bronze Medal Winners

Servin Sebastian - Men’s 20km Race Walk

Yoonus Shah - Men’s 1500m

Shaili Singh - Women’s Long Jump

Animesh Kujur - Men’s 200m

Pooja - Women’s 800m

Vithya Ramraj - Women’s 400m Hurdles