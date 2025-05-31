Athletics
Asian Athletics Championships 2025: India’s medal tally & full list of winners
India finished their 2025 Asian Athletics Championships campaign with 24 medals.
India’s athletes put up an impressive performance at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, securing a total of 24 medals – 8 gold, 10 silver, and 6 bronze – and claimed second place in the overall standings. China emerged as the top-performing nation.
Strong Show by Indian Contingent in Gumi
58 Indian athletes competed at the 26th edition of the Asian Athletics Championships from May 27 to 31. The championship featured more than 2000 athletes from 43 countries, with India participating in 32 medal events – 15 for men, 14 for women, and one mixed relay.
India opened its medal tally on the first day through Servin Sebastian, who clinched bronze in the men’s 20km race walk.
Shortly after, Gulveer Singh brought home the first gold in the men’s 10,000m race. Rupal Chaudhary followed with a silver in the women’s 400m, becoming the first Indian woman to podium at this year’s event.
Relay Team Dominance and Individual Glory
India’s mixed 4x400m relay team successfully defended their Asian title. Only Subha Venkatesan returned from the previous winning team (Bangkok 2023), joining newcomers Rupal Chaudhary, Santosh Kumar, and Vishal TK to strike gold.
The women’s 4x400m relay team also topped the podium, featuring Jisna Mathew, Rupal Chaudhary, Kunja Rajitha, and Subha Venkatesan.
Jyothi Yarraji retained her 100m hurdles title in dominant fashion, while Avinash Sable made history by winning the men’s 3000m steeplechase gold –India’s first in the event in 36 years.
India’s Medal Winners at Asian Athletics Championships 2025
India’s Gold Medal Winners
Gulveer Singh - Men’s 10,000m
Gulveer Singh - Men’s 5,000m
India (Santosh, Rupal, Vishal, Subha) - Mixed 4x400m Relay
Avinash Sable Men’s - 3000m Steeplechase
Jyothi Yarraji Women’s - 100m Hurdles
India (Jisna, Rupal, Rajitha, Subha) - Women’s 4x400m Relay
Pooja Singh - Women’s High Jump
Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon
India’s Silver Medal Winners
Rupal Chaudhary - Women’s 400m
Pooja - Women’s 1500m
Praveen Chithravel - Men’s Triple Jump
Tejaswin Shankar - Men’s Decathlon
India (Jay, Dharmveer, Manu, Vishal) - Men’s 4x400m Relay
Ancy Sojan - Women’s Long Jump
Parul Chaudhary - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary - Women’s 5000m
Sachin Yadav - Men’s Javelin Throw
India (Srabani, Abinaya, Sneha, Nithya) - Women’s 4x100m Relay
India’s Bronze Medal Winners
Servin Sebastian - Men’s 20km Race Walk
Yoonus Shah - Men’s 1500m
Shaili Singh - Women’s Long Jump
Animesh Kujur - Men’s 200m
Pooja - Women’s 800m
Vithya Ramraj - Women’s 400m Hurdles