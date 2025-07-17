Arshad Nadeem alleges unkept promises after Paris Olympic Gold

Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem has voiced frustration over what he called "false promises" made after his historic gold medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Despite setting a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres and becoming Pakistan’s first-ever track and field Olympic gold medallist, Nadeem revealed that not all the rewards announced in his name were fulfilled.

In an interview quoted by Geo TV, the 28-year-old said that while he did receive all the promised cash rewards, none of the land plots publicly announced by various authorities have actually been handed over.

“Out of all the prize announcements made for me, all the plot announcements were fake. I haven’t received a single one,” Nadeem said.

The javelin star, who edged out India's Neeraj Chopra in Paris to clinch the gold, was hailed as a national hero following the feat. Governments, provincial bodies, and private sponsors had showered him with accolades and incentives. But according to Nadeem, many of those public gestures did not translate into real support.

Despite the disappointment, the athlete said he remains focused on his training and upcoming competitions. “My entire focus is on myself,” he said, while also mentioning his involvement in training local youth alongside his coach, Salman Butt.

Recently, Nadeem underwent surgery in the UK for a calf injury that had sidelined him for several months. The procedure was carried out by Dr Ali Bajwa in Cambridge, where a partial muscle tear was discovered and addressed. According to his team, recovery has been slower than expected, but he remains hopeful of a return in time for the World Championships in September.

A highly anticipated face-off between Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra is likely at the Diamond League meet in Silesia, Poland, scheduled for August 16.