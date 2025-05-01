Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram blocked in India, Cricketers' accounts still accessible

Pakistani Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account has been blocked in India following a legal request, sparking controversy and raising questions about the consistency of social media regulations.

This action comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the recent Pahalgam attack.

Nadeem's account, a platform where he shares his athletic achievements and personal moments, was blocked after a legal request was filed.

The decision has drawn attention due to the availability of other Pakistani sports figures' accounts in India, such as cricketer Shahid Afridi, leading some to raise concerns about the selective enforcement of social media policies.

Along with Nadeem, YouTube accounts of Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar have also been withheld in India, adding to the growing concern about the accessibility of social media accounts belonging to Pakistani athletes and sports figures.





The controversy was further complicated by the recent Neeraj Chopra Classic event, set to take place in Bangalore later this month. Before the Pahalgam attack, Chopra had expressed his intention to invite Nadeem to participate in the event. However, following the Pahalgam attack, Chopra faced a wave of online abuse, with many questioning his decision to invite a Pakistani athlete, despite the values of sportsmanship and international cooperation.

In response to the backlash, Chopra expressed his shock, stating that he never anticipated having to prove his love for India and emphasized the spirit of sportsmanship, which transcends national boundaries. Despite the controversy, Nadeem later declined the invitation, explaining that his training stint in Korea coincided with the event's dates, making it impossible for him to attend.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen whether the blocking of Nadeem's account will be a one-off incident or part of a broader trend of digital censorship influenced by geopolitical tensions.