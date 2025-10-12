Pakistan Athletics Federation hands lifetime ban to Arshad Nadeem’s Coach Salman Iqbal

Pakistan’s top javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem’s long-time coach, Salman Iqbal, has been banned for life by the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF).

The disciplinary action comes after Iqbal, who also serves as president of the Punjab Athletics Association, was accused of violating the organisation’s constitution by conducting unauthorised elections in August.

Under the lifetime ban, Iqbal is barred from taking part in any athletics-related activity, including coaching or holding official positions at any level.

The federation’s inquiry committee, formed in mid-September, recommended the sanction on October 10 after reviewing Iqbal’s response to the charges.

Linked to dispute over athlete performance inquiry

The decision is widely seen as connected to Iqbal’s recent exchange with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The PSB had sought an explanation following Nadeem’s tenth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where he registered a best throw of 82.75m.

In his written reply, Iqbal defended the athlete, stating that every top performer experiences lean phases and that Nadeem’s recovery from a calf injury, combined with challenging weather and track conditions, had affected his form.

He further revealed that PAAF had distanced itself from Nadeem’s training over the past year, forcing him to seek private assistance for the athlete’s rehabilitation and overseas training in South Africa.

Iqbal’s claims — including that personal acquaintances financed Nadeem’s recovery — reportedly caused friction within the federation, culminating in the lifetime ban.



