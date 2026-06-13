Anu Kumar collapses on track at Ludhiana athletics meet; receives no help from authorities

A disturbing scene unfolded at the Indian Athletics Series-9 in Ludhiana on Saturday when middle-distance runner Anu Kumar was ignored despite a medical emergency during the men’s 800m final.

Competing in lane 6 in the men’s 800m final heat-5, Uttarakhand’s Anu Kumar collapsed on the track midway through the race when he suffered severe pain caused by a pathri (stone). He was reportedly left unattended on the track for nearly 10 minutes.

The incident raises serious concerns over athlete safety and event management on the part of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the local organisers.

Anu Kumar is being escorted by fellow athletes after collapsing during 800m final on Saturday. (Photo credit: Special Arrangement)

According to an eyewitness, Anu was howling in pain and lay on the track unattended for almost 10 minutes. Anu was escorted by fellow athletes and taken to a nearby hospital.

In a video accessed by The Bridge, Anu can be seen being assisted off the track by fellow athletes while visibly in pain.

“In the men’s 800m final, Anu fell on the track. He had parhti (stone) pain and was shouting in pain. No one from the local organisers, the volunteers, or even AFI officials attended to him. It was after almost 10 minutes that we (fellow athletes) rushed to him and later took him to a hospital,” an eyewitness told The Bridge from Ludhiana.

Anu is an Asian U20 champion and Asian Youth Olympic Games Qualification meet silver medalist in 800m. He even won a silver at the 2025 National Games.

"This is not the first time this has happened to him. He had a kidney stone, and this happened to him in a previous meets also. His coach was aware, and he rushed him," clarified AFI's spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla.

He further assured that both an ambulance and a doctor were on site, and AFI ensures all precautions are taken as per standard operating procedures (SOP).