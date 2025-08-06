Annu Rani wins women's javelin throw gold in Poland; Pooja third in 800m

India's Annu Rani clinched the women's javelin throw gold medal with a season best 62.59m effort at the International Wiesław Maniak Memorial in Poland on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Annu was in stellar form in the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meet as she touched the 60m mark with a 60.96m throw in her very first attempt.

That throw enough would have been enough to help the Indian win the competition. But she went even further, recording her best of 62.59m with her second attempt.

Annu once again touched the 60m mark with her final throw of the competition, recording 60.07m.

Eda Tugsuz (58.36m) of Turkey and Lianna Davidson (58.24m )of Australia took the silver and bronze medal positions respectively.





Annu's gold medal winning throw of 62.59m also propelled her to the top-15 women's javelin throwers in the world this season.

She is currently chasing the direct qualification mark for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which stands at 64m.

Meanwhile, India's Pooja finished third in women's 800m, clocking 2:02.95 to complete the race.