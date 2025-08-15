Ankita Dhyani sets new 2000m Steeplechase National record in Israel

Olympian Ankita Dhyani broke Parul Chaudhary's 2000m Women's Steeplechase National Record to win the gold medal at the WATC-Silver level meet, Grand Slam Jerusalem, in Israel on Thursday.

Ankita clocked a time of 6:13.92s to clinch the title and better Parul's record by a good 0.46 seconds, which also took her to second place on the all-time Asian toplist of this discipline.

This time will also carry her into the top 10 best times of 2025, which will help her gain massive ranking points for the Road to Tokyo race in the women's 3000m Steeplechase event.

With a gain of approximately 1,200 points, Ankita is projected to climb to the 35th spot in the Road to Tokyo Rankings, which will conclude later this month, with the top 36 players qualifying.

Ankita has been in exceptional form this year, shaving nearly a minute off her 3000m Steeplechase personal best this year and securing a historic silver medal at the 2025 World University Games.

She will now return to India for the Inter-state Championships in Chennai later this month, and if she can continue her form and give another solid performance there, it will solidify her spot in the rankings.