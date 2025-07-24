How Anjali's dreams turned into a nightmare at the World University Games

When Anjali Devi, a young long-distance runner from Dayalpur village in Kurukshetra, boarded her first-ever international flight on the 19th of July, she was brimming with hope and pride.

She was all set to represent the country for the very first time at the World University Games.

Anjali, like many others in the contingent, had pictured herself standing on the starting line, wearing the Indian colours with pride.

Little did she know that when she landed in Germany, her dream was about to turn into a nightmare.

Name missing

Anjali, along with Seema and Nirmala, was scheduled to run the 10,000m race the very next day after she arrived. But hours before the event, her dreams eroded, for the trio's names were missing from the entry list.

The Indian officials had failed to confirm India’s entry in the event.

While Seema and Nirmala had other events to fall back on, Anjali was supposed to run only one event. And just like that, she would have to return home with painful memories of an opportunity denied.

Anjali’s coach, Amit Rahad, spoke to The Bridge via telephone and shared her ordeal.

“Anjali had gone for only one event. And just 6 hours before the event, she got to know that her name was missing from the final list. They had the bib number and accreditation card. The last confirmation was to be given by the team officials, which they failed to do,” he said.

He recalls how Anjali and her fellow athletes went to the stadium fully prepared, hoping that they would be allowed to compete.

“Anjali, Seema and Nirmala went to the stadium fully dressed in their running gear. Anjali told me they were heading to the ground. If the organisers allow, they would be ready to run. But there was no entry. No official listened. No one helped,” Rahad narrated.

Simply put, the athletes were stranded, without help.

“They tried reaching out to the Indian officials and finding out where they were staying. But despite their efforts, her name was not included,” he added.

Much to Anjali's shock, the Indian officials blamed the athletes.

“Instead of helping, the officials were blaming the athletes, saying, ‘You did not qualify for the event’. Initially, Anjali believed and even contacted their universities. How could an athlete travel all the way if she hasn’t qualified?” the coach questioned.

The Indian contingent's participation at the games has been marred by apathy on the part of it's officials. Bearing the brunt, however, are athletes like Anjali.

Humble background

Anjali underwent two months of rigorous high-altitude training in Podi, Uttarakhand as part of her preparation for the games.

“The temperature there was similar to what they would get in Germany. It is high-altitude and the temperature is low,” Rahad shared.

Anjali comes from a humble background. Her parents are labourers.

She followed the footsteps of her brother and started training at a local ground in Kurukshetra near her village. Her brother quit the sport, but Anjali - the talented one - continued despite the financial struggles.

Anjali manages the training expense from the prize money earned from winning competitions.

In 2023, Anjali won a bronze in 10,000m at the Khelo India University Games and backed it up with another bronze in 5,000m at this year’s Federation Cup.

“Anjali comes from a financially weak background. Her father sends her Rs. 5,000 per month for expenses and the rest she manages from the cash awards received from private competitions,” he shared.

Each participating athlete from the country had paid Rs. 2.5 lakh to cover for their travel, accommodation and registration. Anjali, meanwhile, had to run from pillar to post to mobilise these funds.

“She managed some with the help of a local MLA and the remaining from the youth organization from her village. Her university said ‘you arrange the amount, we will reimburse 50% when you return’,” said Rahad.

Now, her non-participation has cast a huge shadow on her future. Not only have her dreams and confidence been dented, she now is answerable to creditors that funded her trip to the games.