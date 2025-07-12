Animesh Kujur Finishes Fourth in U23 200m at Monaco Diamond League

India’s rising sprint star Animesh Kujur continued to showcase his upward trajectory on the international stage with a strong fourth-place finish in the Under-23 200m race at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday night. Clocking 20.55 seconds, the 22-year-old held his own in a high-quality field of sprinters.

Australian sensation Gout Gout claimed the top spot with an eye-catching 20.10s, while Botswana’s Busang Collen Kebinathshipi (20.28s) and South Africa’s Naeem Jack (20.42s) rounded out the podium.

Despite missing out on a medal, the performance marks another steady stride forward for Kujur, who recently set the Indian national record in the 200m with a blazing 20.32s. His breakthrough year has seen him consistently compete against the best, and his 20.55s in Monaco further reinforce his potential.

Kujur is fresh off a record-breaking weekend in Greece, where he rewrote the Indian men’s 100m record with a time of 10.18s at the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meet, surpassing the previous mark held by Gurindervir Singh. Earlier this season, he also clocked 20.27s in Geneva — the fastest 200m ever recorded by an Indian.

Born in the tribal heartland of Jashpur in Chhattisgarh, Kujur’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. From modest beginnings to becoming the face of a new era in Indian sprinting, he now has his sights set on the World Championships in Tokyo this September, where he’ll attempt to meet the qualifying standard of 20.16s.

With his sights firmly on bigger goals — including breaking the 10-second barrier in the 100m — Animesh Kujur’s journey continues to inspire a new generation of Indian athletes.