“I had to stop before it got worse”: Ancy Sojan ends 2025 season due to muscle strain

Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan has called time on her 2025 season, citing a muscle strain in her takeoff leg that worsened after a packed competition calendar left her without proper recovery time.

The long jumper confirmed she has withdrawn from all upcoming events, including a shot at qualifying for the World Athletics Championships next month.

“I was competing every week abroad, trying to increase my ranking points. But I didn’t get time to rest properly,” Ancy told The Bridge over the phone. “It’s not exactly an injury. I would call it a strain, because my leg didn’t get enough recovery time. The pain worsened after I resumed sprint training, so I had to stop.”

The issue first surfaced during the World University Games, where Ancy felt mild discomfort in her leg, but continued competing. The symptoms returned with greater intensity after her return to India, prompting her to halt training on the advice of her physiotherapists.

“My takeoff leg was weak. The physios told me to avoid any painful activities for at least two weeks. Right now, I’ve just been doing moderate training and I’m feeling better,” she added.

Ancy’s 2025 campaign was built around boosting her global ranking through consistent performances in international meets to secure a World Championships berth in a season where direct qualification has become more competitive than ever. The plan seemed to be on track until her body signaled a clear warning.

With her decision to stop, the 23-year-old joins a growing list of elite athletes facing burnout from jam-packed calendars and continuous international travel. In Ancy’s case, the cost of chasing rankings may have come at the expense of recovery.

In a discipline as physically taxing as the long jump, especially on the takeoff leg, even minor strains can derail preparation.

“I had to stop before it got worse,” she said. “If I had continued, it could’ve led to something serious.”

While missing the World Championships is a disappointment, Ancy remains optimistic about her long-term prospects.