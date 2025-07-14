Ancy Sojan wins bronze with 6.36m jump at Lignano Continental Tour 2025

Ancy Sojan finished third in women’s long jump at the Lignano Meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze (Category C) event in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, on Sunday.

Ancy showed consistency, with five of her six jumps crossing the 6.15m mark and delivering a 6.36m leap in her fourth attempt.

She registered a jumping sequence of 6.26m (first attempt), 6.35m (second attempt), 6.19m (third attempt), 6.36m (fourth attempt), 6.18m (fifth attempt), and 6.11m (final attempt).

Australia’s Delta Amidzovski took gold with 6.47m despite registering only two valid attempts. South Africa’s Danielle Nolte secured silver with a 6.44m.

Her best on Sunday was well below her season best of 6.54m, which she had registered back in May earlier this year.

The jump from Ancy, however, marks a solid improvement from her 6.21m in Spain earlier on the 2025 European leg.

She also holds a personal best of 6.71m, which was recorded at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in September of last year.

Ancy currently occupies the final spot in the Road to Tokyo 25, the qualification rankings for the 2025 World Athletics Championships.