Amlan Borgohain aims to achieve Asian Games qualifying mark at Indian Grand Prix 5

Star sprinter Amlan Borgohain, who has been included in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games despite not acheving the qualifying mark, will stand a chance to achieve the qualifying mark for 100m at the Indian Grand Prix 5 as announced by Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Steeplechaser Balkishan will also get a chance to attain the mark.



The Indian GP 5 is scheduled to be held in Chandigarh on September 10 and 11. The two-day meet will feature ten events, including 100m and 400m, on the first day and another ten, including men's and women's 4x400m relay, on the second day.

Earlier this week, Borgohain, the national record holder in 100m and 200m, has been added to the Indian contingent following a campaign for 'justice'. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla, however, refused to concede that the Assam athlete has been included because of the protest.

Borgohain's selection is now depending on whether he will be able to achieve the qualifying mark at the Indian GP 5. Borgohain has a season best of 10.49s in 100m, where as the qualifying mark for the Asiad has been set at 10.19s. The 25-year-old, however, achieved the qualifying mark (20.61s) in 200m with a season best effort of 20.55s.

Likewise, in men's 3000m steeplechase, the qualifying mark has been set at 8:35.40s, where as Balkishan has a season best of 8:38.98s.



"The team (for Asian Games) has already been finalised. However, athletes in the final entry list sent to the Organizing Committee, who have not achieved the qualifying standard, may be considered for selection if they are able to achieve the qualifying standard, set by AFI, in this meet," the AFI said in a circular to all affiliated units on August 31. "It is not a selection trial for other athletes," added the circular.

As the Indian GP 5 is seen as a qualifying event for many Asian Games bound athletes, the event will not feature top athletes who have already qualified for the Asiad.

Accordigng to a Times of India report, the AFI is also planning to include hurdler Jyothi Yarraji in the women's relay squad at the Indian GP 5, which will try to qualify for the Games along with the men's team.

However, javelin thrower DP Manu, who finished sixth at the World Athletics Championships, will not compete at the meet despite not qualifying for the Asian Games. Manu failed to make the cut at the Inter-State meet in Bhubaneswar in June.

The latest move from the AFI is a departure from its previous stance that the Inter-state meet in Odisha in June would be the last event for selection.