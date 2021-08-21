Amit Khatri wins silver in 10000m race walk at U-20 World Athletics Championships

Race walker Amit Khatri has clinched the silver medal in 10000m Racewalk at the ongoing U-20 World Athletics Championships. The 18-year-old clocked 42:17.94 to finish second.

🇮🇳 India's Amit has won the silver medal in the Men's 10000m Walk at the U20 World Championships. 🥈



Amit finished 2nd in the final with a timing of 42:17.94.#WorldAthleticsU20 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 21, 2021

Hailing from the state of Haryana Amit Khatri was leading the race with only two laps to go, but slipped behind and had to return with silver behind Kenya's Wanyonyi Heristone, who clocked 42:10.84. Spain's Paul Mcgrath took the bronze with 42:26.11.



This is India's second medal at the U-20 World Athletics Championships 2021.