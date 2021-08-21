Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Amit Khatri wins silver in 10000m race walk at U-20 World Athletics Championships
Amit Khatri clocked 42:17.94 to finish second in 10000m Racewalk at the ongoing U-20 World Athletics Championships
Race walker Amit Khatri has clinched the silver medal in 10000m Racewalk at the ongoing U-20 World Athletics Championships. The 18-year-old clocked 42:17.94 to finish second.
Hailing from the state of Haryana Amit Khatri was leading the race with only two laps to go, but slipped behind and had to return with silver behind Kenya's Wanyonyi Heristone, who clocked 42:10.84. Spain's Paul Mcgrath took the bronze with 42:26.11.
This is India's second medal at the U-20 World Athletics Championships 2021.
