Aishwarya, Aldrin's second trial performances dip further compared to first one

Quarter-miler Aishwarya Mishra and long jumper Jeswin Aldrin on Friday produced worse performances in the second trial for the upcoming World Championships compared to earlier one, which has considerably lessened their chances of making it to the national squad for showpiece event.

Aishwarya clocked 53.80s in the 400m race while running with those on trial for the World U-20 Championships. She had clocked 53.15s in the first trial in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Aishwarya, who had evaded dope testing authorities in May, before resurfacing out of nowhere, was named in the 22-member Indian athletics team for the July 15-24 World Championships in Eugene, USA. But it was subject to clocking close to 52 second in the 400m selection trial to be able to participate in the World meet.

She had clocked 51.18 second during the Federation Cup in April, on the basis of which she had qualified for World Championships. The automatic qualification time for the World Championships is 51.35 second.

She disappeared after her Federation Cup performance and many believed it was to evade the dope testing authorities. She once again resurfaced before the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai in mid June and the AFI allowed her to compete only to get disqualified due to false start in the 400m heats.

Aldrin's best jump of Friday was 7.93m as compared to the 7.99m he had cleared during the first trial on Monday. Aldrin was not named in the team on the ground that his performance had dropped consistently after jumping 8.26m during the Federation Cup in April.

He had also breached the World Championships qualification mark of 8.22m during the Federation Cup but after that, he had 7.82m, 7.69m and 7.71m in the next three competitions. He was also given a chance to make it to the World Championships team if he had leaped 8.10m in the trial.

Meanwhile, 4x400m relay team contender Arokia Rajiv had told the AFI that he would not be able to take part in the retrial on Friday. Rajiv had run in the "fitness trial" for inclusion in the men's 4x400m relay team at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday and had clocked 47.89 seconds, well below his personal and season's best.

Amoj Jacob, who was named as one of the six 4x400m relay team members, is yet to regain full fitness after suffering a hamstring pull during the Chennai National Inter-State Championships. Arokia was to replace Jacob, if he passed the fitness test.