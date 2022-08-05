AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day to honour Neeraj's Olympic gold

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day across the country to commemorate one of the greatest moments in the country's sporting history, Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold medal.

It was on August 7 last year that Neeraj produced the 87.58m effort in Tokyo to secure India's first track and field medal in the Olympic Games. The decision to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day was made by AFI upon Neeraj's return from Tokyo. He has now added a World Championships silver medal to his kitty last month.

"Apart from celebrating Neeraj's feat, AFI will also promote the sport at the grassroots level through this initiative," AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said in a statement. The 24-year-old Neeraj said he felt honoured that AFI has taken this initiative.



"I request young athletes from all over India to take up the sport of javelin throw so we can have more champions in future," he said. As many as 32 states and Union Territories units affiliated with AFI will organise javelin competitions on August 7.