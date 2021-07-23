Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

AFI will not withdraw Sreeshankar and KT Irfan from Tokyo Olympics

The AFI committee has decided, to not withdraw the entries of M Sreeshankar and KT Irfan from the Tokyo Olympics

M Sreeshankar and KT Irfan allowed to compete at Tokyo Olympics
X

Long jumper M Sreeshanakr

By

Press Release

Updated: 2021-07-23T15:06:49+05:30

Athletics Federation of India Selection Committee today decided, after great consideration, against withdrawing the entries of long jumper M Sreeshankar and 20km race walking athlete KT Irfan and let them proceed to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

Racewalker KT Irfan

In an emergency meeting, despite the strong opinion that both athletes should be withdrawn after they underperformed in the trials in Bengaluru, the Committee considered that the Federation had called only for trials to assess fitness and not form and arrived at the unanimous decision to not pull the two athletes out of the squad.

AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla said the selection committee had recommended that there be a National Championship ahead of all major events and that athletes would need to perform in that selection meet. "The selectors were of the view that athletes, especially those who meet qualification standards early, need to compete in the final selection trial and show their performance," he said.

Mr. Sumariwalla also said the coaches of both athletes had been spoken to about the lacklustre form in the trials. "The coaches have promised that their respective athletes would give their best in Tokyo.

Sreeshankar's father and coach have assured of good performance from his athlete. If athletes do not perform well in the Olympics, we will take action against them," he said.

Tokyo Olympics Athletics Sreeshankar 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X