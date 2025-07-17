AFI announces entry standards for World Athletics Continental meet in Bhubaneswar

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday unveiled the qualification standards for the upcoming World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level event, set to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on August 10, 2025.

The Continental Tour, a key series on the global athletics calendar governed by World Athletics, is regarded as the second tier of international one-day meetings after the prestigious Diamond League. The bronze-level meet sits below the gold and silver tiers in this hierarchy but still attracts a competitive international field.

According to the AFI, more than 150 athletes from over 10 countries will participate in the one-day event, competing across 20 track and field disciplines. While India’s top athletes will feature prominently, Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra will not be part of the field.

Athletes from Turkmenistan, Bhutan, the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Iraq, Vietnam, Cameroon, Sri Lanka, Iran, and the Maldives are confirmed participants, reflecting the growing international appeal of the event.

Events & Qualification Standards

The men’s events include:

100m (10.60s)

200m (21.30s)

400m (46.20s)

800m (1:48.50)

5000m (14:10.00)

Long Jump (7.80m)

Triple Jump (16.30m)

Javelin Throw (75.00m)

4x400m relay

The women’s events feature:

100m (11.80s)

200m (23.50s)

400m (53.00s)

800m (2:05.00)

1500m (4:18.00)

100m Hurdles (13.55s)

Long Jump (6.00m)

Javelin Throw (52.50m)

4x400m relay

A mixed 4x400m relay event is also scheduled, adding to the excitement of the day-long athletics showcase.

The Kalinga Stadium, which has previously hosted the Asian Athletics Championships, World Junior Championships, and national inter-state meets, continues to solidify its reputation as one of India’s premier track and field venues.