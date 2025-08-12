Asian Games 2026: AFI outlines selection roadmap for Indian 4x100m relay teams

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has issued a circular outlining the selection process for India’s men’s and women’s 4x100m relay squads for the Asian Games 2026, to be held in Japan from 19 September to 4 October 2026.

According to the AFI, eight athletes will be shortlisted for each relay squad, with the top six being picked purely on merit based on their finishing positions at the 64th National Open Athletics Championships 2025 in Ranchi (27–30 September).

The remaining two spots will be decided on overall performance and potential, judged from results in the National Open and other competitions in 2025.

— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 12, 2025

In a strict eligibility clause, the AFI has made it mandatory for all aspirants to compete in the 64th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai from 20–24 August 2025.

Athletes skipping this event will not be considered for selection to the relay teams.

The selected squads will later attend joint relay training camps to build coordination and improve baton exchange efficiency ahead of the continental event.