AFI releases the updated guidelines about the SRY Gene test for female athletes

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has updated the guidelines about the mandatory SRY Gene test for female athletes to compete in the National level competition.

World Athletics introduced the SRY Gene test last year, making it mandatory for female athletes to undergo this test ahead of the World Championships.

AFI has now updated the guidelines and made this test a mandatory one for the National level competitions, also urging all stakeholders to review the new guidelines.

"All stakeholders are advised to review the updated guidelines pertaining to the SRY gene test for female athletes," said AFI in a press release.

Updated Guidelines: