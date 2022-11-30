Athletics Federation of India releases 2023 schedule

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), on Wednesday, published its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The Indian athletics season is expected to start with the National Cross Country Championships on 7th January in Assam and is expected to continue till 4th November 2023.

Here, we take a look at the schedule.

7th January 2023 - 57th National Cross Country Championships, Kaziranga National Park, Assam

12th January 2023 - 18th National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet, Patna, Bihar

14th February 2023 - 10th Indian Open Race Walking Championship, Ranchi, Jharkhand

1st March 2023 - 2nd Indian Open Throws Competition, Bellary, Karnataka

2nd March 2023 - 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition, Bellary, Karnataka

5th March 2023 - 4th Indian Open 400m Competition, Trivandrum, Kerala

10th March 2023 - 18th National Youth Athletics Championships, Udupi, Karnataka

20th March 2023 - Indian Grand Prix 1, Trivandrum, Kerala

27th March 2023 - Indian Grand Prix 2, Trivandrum, Kerala

2nd April 2023 - Indian Grand Prix 3, Bangalore, Karnataka

10th April 2023 - Indian Grand Prix 4, Bangalore, Karnataka

15th May 2023 - 21st Junior Federation Cup, Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu

12th June 2023 - 26th National Federation Cup, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

26th July 2023 - 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championships, Ranchi, Jharkhand

7th August 2023 - 2nd National Javelin Day

10th September 2023 - Indian Grand Prix 5, Patiala, Punjab

11th October 2023 - 62nd National Open Athletics, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

15th October 2023 - North Zone Athletics Championships, Jammu and Kashmir

15th October 2023 - South Zone Athletics Championships, Warangal, Telangana

17th October 2023 - East Zone Athletics Championships, West Bengal/Nagaland

17th October 2023 - West Zone Athletics Championships, Kota, Rajasthan

29th October 2023 - 3rd Indian Open U23 Athletics Championships, Chandigarh

4th November 2023 - 38th National Junior Athletics, Chennai, Tamil Nadu