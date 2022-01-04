Log In
AFI postpones National Youth Athletics Championships

The National Youth Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from January 27-29, has been shelved indefinitely

PTI

Updated: 2022-01-04T17:43:14+05:30

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday announced that the National Youth Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from January 27-29, has been shelved indefinitely following the postponement of the Asian Championships due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Youth Championships was to serve as selection trials for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Kuwait from March 1-4.

"AFI wants to inform that 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships which was scheduled at Kuwait from 1-4 March 2022 has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

"In this regard, AFI has also decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 which was scheduled at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from 27-29 January 2022 till further notice," the AFI said.

