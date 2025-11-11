Athletics: AFI to host first-ever National Indoor C'ships in January 2026

The inaugural edition of the National Indoor Championships will be held in January in Bhubaneswar, Bahadur Singh Sagoo, president of AFI (Athletics Federation of India) announced on Tuesday.

"The National Indoor Championships was on cards and we have incorporated it in the 2026 domestic calendar," the AFI president added.

The AFI has also bid for the 2028 Asian Indoor Championships. According to Sagoo apart from National Indoor Championships the AFI also plans to conduct indoor competition in pole vault (men and women) and heptathlon.

Events for the indoor heptathlon for men consists of seven disciplines spread over two days. The events are 60m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1,000m. The first four events are held on day-one while the remaining three events on day-two of the gruelling competition.