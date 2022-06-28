AFI expels national-level athlete from national camp after needles were found in his room

National level athlete Ayush Dabas was on Tuesday expelled from the national camp at NIS Patiala by the Athletics Federation of India (AF) after syringes and needles were found in his room.

Dabas was punished for violating the 'No Needle Policy' of AFI which has been in place since 2018.

"As per the No Needle Policy of AFI, Ayus Dabas has been removed from the national coaching camp as he was found in possession of syringes and needles in his room," the AFI said on its Instagram handle.

The 22-year-old Dabas has a personal best of 46.48s in 400m and 21.89s in 200m. He had taken part in the 400m race in the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai earlier this month and had failed to qualify for the final round.



Under the 'No Needle Policy' of the AFI, "any athlete and or support staff who finds any needle or suspect equipment in any athlete's room is required to report the suspicious material including needles immediately to the AFI Medical Commission, which in turn will initiate a thorough investigation into the discovery of suspicious equipment including needles and further disciplinary action taken as deemed necessary".

"AFI Medical Commission has the privilege and right to search any premises/locations including baggage search pertaining to athletes and support staff any time without any prior notice," it said. It said needles must not be used except by medically qualified practitioners for the clinically justified treatment of injury, illness or other medical conditions (for which a valid TUE may be required) or by those requiring auto-injection therapy for an established medical condition with a valid TUE, e.g. for insulin-dependent diabetes.

"It is the responsibility of each Athlete or Support Staff, in National Coaching Camp or training outside on their own, to ensure compliance with AFI's No Needle Policy. "There is no justification for any athlete (except those with an established clinical condition requiring auto-injection and a valid TUE), a coach or any other non-medically qualified person to administer an injection," according to the AFI's policy.

"Injections are only permitted when there is a clinically justified reason for such an intervention as determined by AFI Medical Commission. Any case so identified will justify prompt review of the rationale and justification for the treatment by a panel of physicians convened by the AFI Medical Commission."