AFI clears Jeswin Aldrin to compete in World Championships

In a welcome turn of events, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has given a green light to long jumper Jeswin Aldrin to compete in the upcoming 2022 World Athletics Championships.

This development comes after Aldrin leapt a distance of 7.93m in the second trial at Patiala on 8th July, following his best attempt of 7.99m in Thiruvananthapuram four days prior.

"We have decided to give him the chance to compete in the World Championships after he jumped 7.99m in the first trial and 7.93m in Patiala," the AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said in a statement.

The AFI had earlier omitted Jeswin Aldrin from the Indian contingent of World Athletics Championships citing a dip in performance despite of the jumper having successfully cleared the set qualification standard for the biannual event.

The federation had then asked Aldrin to jump close to 8.10m in a trial following which he registered a best of 7.99m and 7.93m in Thiruvananthapuram and Patiala respectively.



