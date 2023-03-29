World Masters Athletics Indoor C'ship 2023: 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi wins 3 gold medals

India's Bhagwan Devi Dagar clinched three gold medals at the World Masters Indoor Athletics Championship 2023 in Torun, Poland. The 95-year-old came out on the top in 60m, shot put, and discus throw.

This isn't the first time that the elderly athlete is bringing glory to India in the international stage. Last year in July, she'd won three medals at the World Masters Athletics Championship which was held in Tampere, Finland.

In that competition, she managed a gold in the 100m, and a bronze medal each in the shot put and discus throw events.

Currently, India has five medals (3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) in the ongoing World Masters Indoor Athletics Championship in Poland, which is slated to go till 1st April, 2023.