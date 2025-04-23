Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

2025 Federation Cup Day 3 LIVE: Vithya Ramraj in action – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 3 of the 2025 Federation Cup.

Vithya Ramraj 400m hurdles
X

Vithya Ramraj  (Photo Credits: AP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 April 2025 6:07 AM GMT

2025 Federation Cup LIVE: The penultimate day of the 2025 Federation Cup in Kochi, Kerala begins today.

The likes of Vithya Ramraj, Sandra Babu, Krishan Kumar, Shankar Lal Swami and others will be in action throughout the day with medals on offer across multiple events.

The evening session will see finals in disciplines like women's triple jump, women's and men's 400m hurdles, 3000m steeplechase for both men and women, women's shot put, and men's hammer throw.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

2025-04-23 03:44:35
AthleticsAthletics federation of IndiaIndian AthleticsIndian SportsFederation Cup
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick