Athletics
2025 Federation Cup Day 3 LIVE: Vithya Ramraj in action – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 3 of the 2025 Federation Cup.
2025 Federation Cup LIVE: The penultimate day of the 2025 Federation Cup in Kochi, Kerala begins today.
The likes of Vithya Ramraj, Sandra Babu, Krishan Kumar, Shankar Lal Swami and others will be in action throughout the day with medals on offer across multiple events.
The evening session will see finals in disciplines like women's triple jump, women's and men's 400m hurdles, 3000m steeplechase for both men and women, women's shot put, and men's hammer throw.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 23 April 2025 3:52 AM GMT
Krishan, Afsal through to men's 800m final
The former Asian Athletics Championships silver medallist Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal are safely through to the final of the men's 800m at the 2025 Federation Cup.
Afsal emerged as the fastest man in the heats, clocking 1:46.70s in the second heat. He breached the 2025 Asian Athletics C'ships qualification standard of 1:47.77s by a distance.
It was a fast run in the second heat with two others – Anu Kumar (1:46.70s) and Prakash Gadade (1:47.39s) – also surpassing the Asian mark.
- 23 April 2025 3:49 AM GMT
Women's 800m Final Line Up
Twinkle Chaudhary emerged as the fastest women in the 800m heats. She clocked 2:05.20s to top the first heat, missing out on the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships qualification mark of 2:05.00s by a whisker.
- 23 April 2025 3:46 AM GMT
Goood Morning!
Hello and welcome to The Bridge's coverage from Day 3 of the 2025 Federation Cup.
Multiple medal events lined up for the day, most of them in the second session which starts with the men's hammer throw final at 2 pm IST.
Stay tuned for all the updates!