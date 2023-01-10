2023 Diamond League schedule released

The schedule for the 14th edition of the prestigious athletics tournament - the 2023 Diamond League, was released on Tuesday.

Diamond League 2023 will start in the month of May from Doha and will culminate with the season finals in Eugene, USA. This will be the first-time ever that the Diamond League Finals would be held outside of Europe.

India's only medal in the Diamond League Final was clinched by Neeraj Chopra in Zurich last year.



2023 Diamond League Schedule

5th May 2023 - Doha

2nd June 2023 - Florence

16th July 2023 - Poland

23rd July 2023 - London

31st August 2023 - Zurich

16th-17th September 2023 - Diamond League FINAL, Eugene, USA