Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
2022 World Athletics Championships - List of qualified Indian athletes
Here, we take a look at all the Indians who have qualified for the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
The 2022 World Athletics Championships will be held from July 14 in Oregon, USA. With the time to break the qualification standards for the world meet and qualify for the event reducing by each passing day, a total of nine Indian athletes have already booked their flight to Oregon.
Here, we bring to you the list of Indian athletes who have already qualified for the 2022 Oregon World Athletics Championships.
- Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw
- Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men's Shot Put
- Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus Throw
- Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km Race Walk
- Rahul Rohilla - Men's 20km Race Walk
- Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20km Race Walk
- Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump
- Jeswin Aldrin - Men's Long Jump
- Abdulla Aboobacker - Men's Triple Jump
Next Story