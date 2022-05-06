2 Diamond League track meets in China called off

Two Diamond League track meets scheduled to be held in China were canceled Friday because of coronavirus-related restrictions and a substitute event in Poland was added to the calendar.

The mid-season meets in Shanghai and Shenzhen were called off "due to travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements currently in place for entry into China," organizers said in a statement.

The league said it "looks forward to hosting events in China again from 2023 onwards." The substitute event will be held in Chorzow, Poland, on Aug. 6.

The 2022 Diamond League season calendar has been restructured to ensure fair & transparent competition as two meetings in China are now unable to go ahead as scheduled.



This year's Memorial Kamili will comply with Diamond League regulations.

The series concludes at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Sept. 7-8. China has stuck to its strict "zero-COVID" approach that restricts travel, tests entire cities and sets up sprawling facilities to try to isolate every infected person.



Two meets in China were also canceled last year for similar reasons