"Can't throw my gold in a trash bin": Sidhartha Babu's three-year fight for Asian Para Games reward

Sidhartha Babu has turned up at the National Shooting Range Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, for 18 years. These days he walks past posters of athletes from other states on its walls. Kerala’s only dedicated shooting range carries none of its own medallists.

“Not even one poster of a state player who is winning the medals,” he tells The Bridge. “That itself shows the attitude.”

India arrived at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya with 168 athletes and a target of crossing 100 medals. Pramod Bhagat and Simran Sharma led the contingent at the opening ceremony, and the team finished with 114 medals, including 30 gold, along with multiple records. Social media was filled with congratulatory messages from politicians and officials.

Sidhartha has lived through this celebration before. At the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, delayed by a year to 2023, he won an individual gold in Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH-1 with a Games record.

That year, the Kerala government announced ₹25 lakh for Asian Games gold medallists.

Three years later, Sidhartha is still fighting for an equal reward for his Asian Para Games gold.

A reward that never came

Sidhartha says the neglect began the day he landed.

“When I came back, there was no celebration,” he recalls with a chuckle.

The state’s felicitations for its Asian Games athletes had taken place while the Para Games were still on, leaving para-athletes outside the frame.

The then CPI(M)-led government eventually offered ₹2 lakh, a figure he cannot explain.

“I don’t know how they came to that figure,” he says. “I turned it down.”

Nimisha Suresh, who won gold in the women’s T47 long jump at the same Games, received the same offer. Sidhartha says she did not grasp what the amount meant when an official asked for her bank details, and she supplied them. The money arrived.

When he spoke to her, he says, she told him: “I still haven’t touched that money. I’m willing to give them that back.”

“That’s the sad reality of things,” Sidhartha says. “I felt so bad for her.”

The Bridge has not been able to independently verify this claim.

Invitations, but no money

The Congress' return to power after a decade in the 2026 Assembly elections raised his hopes.

“I was expecting them to correct this injustice,” he says. “Instead they are just keeping mum on this subject.”

The new government has invited him to functions, but the reward has not moved.

At a hotel event before a recent felicitation ceremony, he took hold of a microphone and raised the matter with Sports Minister O.J. Janeesh in public.

The reply, as Sidhartha recounts it, was that technical issues were being examined.

He, however, reads it differently.

“The response implied that, oh yeah, we are not in a mood to give it,” he laughs.

The ceremony itself offered little, he says. Names of international athletes were read out in a rush.

“I’m a Paralympian, and I’m not in that mood to go and receive some plastic memento,” he says.

He was leaving when the minister caught him at the door and handed one over anyway.