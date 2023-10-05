Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games Hockey semi-finals LIVE: India v China- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action as the Indian women's hockey team takes on China in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games Hockey LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team will go against hosts China in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023.
In a must-win game, the team led by Savita Punia will look to secure their place in the finals.
Stay tuned for updates.
Next Story