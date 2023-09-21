Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games Football LIVE: Indian women's team takes on Chinese Taipei- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from women's football clash between India and Chinese Taipei in Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: The Indian women's football team will open their campaign in the Asian Games 2023 against Chinese Taipei in the first group game.
Powered by the return of Bala Devi, the team will look to start on a winning note.
The match kicks-off at 5 PM IST.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-09-21 07:02:33
- 21 Sep 2023 7:16 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023.
Indian women's football team will kick-off their campaign against Chinese Taipei in the first group game.
Next Story