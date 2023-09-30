Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 8
silver 12
Bronze 13
india
Asian Games

Asian Games Volleyball LIVE: Indian Women v North Korea- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the volleyball group game between the Indian women's team and North Korea at the Asian Games.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 Sep 2023 2:16 AM GMT

LIVE: After a historic run by the Indian men's volleyball team at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian women's volleyball team will start their campaign against North Korea.

Can the women's team also start with a win?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-09-30 02:12:39
Asian GamesVolleyball
