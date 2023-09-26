Asian Games
Asian Games Volleyball LIVE: India v Pakistan - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the India v Pakistan volleyball 5th-6th classification match at the Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games LIVE: The Indian men's volleyball team will be up against Pakistan in the 5th/6th place match at the Asian Games 2023.
After losing to Japan in the quarter-finals, the Indian team will look to end a superb campaign on a winning note.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 26 Sep 2023 10:44 AM GMT
India lead 16-13 in 1st set
A foul serve by Pakistan goes long, and India inch ahead for one rare time in this 1st set. And again, a smash by Pakistan goes long. India now lead by 3 points. Thats the biggest lead they have had in this 1st set.
- 26 Sep 2023 10:41 AM GMT
India 10-10 Pakistan in 1st set
There is absolutely nothing to separate these two teams! Neither team can string together any series of points., Vociferous crowd support coming in.
- 26 Sep 2023 10:38 AM GMT
Erin Verghese has been error-prone in the early exchanges.
India needs to cut down on the errors as out of 9 points won by Pakistan, 4 of them are unforced errors by India. Pakistan leads 9-8.
- 26 Sep 2023 10:36 AM GMT
Hattrick of errors from India and Pakistan leads.
India with unforced errors and Pakistan is happy to take the lead of 5-3.
- 26 Sep 2023 10:33 AM GMT
India takes the first point.
It is Subramanium Guru with the spike and India takes the first point.
- 26 Sep 2023 10:32 AM GMT
We are about to start!
Vinit Kumar will lead the Indian team and they will look win the match to finish at 5th place today.
- 26 Sep 2023 10:07 AM GMT
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023.
Indian men's volleyball team takes on Pakistan for the 5-6 place match.