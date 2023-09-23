Asian Games
Asian Games LIVE: Table Tennis, Sailing, Opening ceremony main focus- Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch all the LIVE updates from the opening day of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
The 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, will officially kick off on Saturday with the opening ceremony scheduled at the Hangzhou Olympic Expo Centre at 5:30 PM IST.
Before the opening ceremony, Indian sailors and Indian men's and women's table tennis teams will be in action.
- 23 Sep 2023 5:25 AM GMT
Adhvait Menon finished the day on 7th position in Men's dinghy-ILCA4
Adhvait had a really bad day as he dropped three position down to 7th today.
He finished the day with 45 points out of 6 races.
- 23 Sep 2023 5:15 AM GMT
Let's look at one of the flagbearer of India, Lovlina Borgohain
World champion Lovlina is one of the Flag bearer for India today at the Asian Games 2023 .
Tokyo Olympics medalist Lovlina Borgohain will be India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou starts from today.
- 23 Sep 2023 4:59 AM GMT
Indian men's team won 3-0 against Tajikistan in Final group game
India men's table tennis team also tops the group F with three out of three wins.
India 3-0 Tajikistan today
1. Manav Thakkar won 3-0
2. Manush Shah won 3-0
3. Harmeet Desai won 3-0
- 23 Sep 2023 4:53 AM GMT
Neha Thakur finished the day-3 on 3rd position in women's Dinghy-ILCA4
Neha Thakur drops one position in her overall standings today
She finished the day with 18 points out of 6 races.
- 23 Sep 2023 3:14 AM GMT
Indians in action today
SAILING
Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar 8:30 AM IST onwards
Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara 8:30 AM IST onwards
Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon - 8:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil: Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu 8:34 AM IST onwards
Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma 8:40 AM IST onwards
Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur 8:40 AM IST onwards
Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan 11:30 AM IST onwards
Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan 11:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali 11:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha 11:34 AM IST onwards
Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan 11:40 AM IST onwards
Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh 11:40 AM IST onwards
TABLE TENNIS
Men’s Preliminary - Group F: India vs Tajikistan 9:30 AM IST