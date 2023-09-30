Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games Table Tennis LIVE: Manika, men's, women's doubles- Updates, Scores, Results
It's quarterfinals day for Manika Batra, Manush & Manav and Sutirtha & Ayhika. Get all the LIVE updates here
LIVE: Table Tennis quarterfinal schedule for today starts with men's doubles..
10:15 - Men's Doubles- Manush and Manav
11:00- Women's singles- Manika Batra
4:00- Women's doubles- Ayhika and Sutirtha
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
2023-09-30 04:10:41
- 30 Sep 2023 5:13 AM GMT
Game 2!
India leads 9-5.
- 30 Sep 2023 5:06 AM GMT
Defeat in game 1!
11-8 final score.
- 30 Sep 2023 5:01 AM GMT
Game 1!
India trails 2-0
- 30 Sep 2023 4:36 AM GMT
Hello & Welcome!
Manush Utpalbhai and Manav Thakkar is up against Korea's Woojin Jang and Jonghoon Lim in the men's doubles quarter finals.
